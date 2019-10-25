It's time for the game to change – New GFA boss Kurt Okraku

Newly elected President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E.S. Okraku has rallied stakeholders of Ghana football to join hands with him and his team to change the fortunes of Ghana Football.

Delivering an address following his election as GFA President at the Elective Congress of the GFA in Accra, Kurt stated that the task of getting Ghana football back on track begins immediately and urged all to forget the past and join hands with him and his team.

"It is time for us to ignite passion and create wealth for everybody," Kurt told the football fraternity.

"It is time for us to work. It is time for us to let go of our feelings. It is time to build a new product for Ghana football which the corporate world, Ghanaians and the world will be proud of.

Mr. Okraku expressed his gratitude to the football family for the opportunity they have given him to serve.

"I'm really humbled for this unique and amazing opportunity all of you have offered me to serve you."

"Today, there has not been a Kurt Okraku winner. The winning team is Ghana."

The newly-elected President also paid glowing tributes to all his fellow contestants, as well as to Mr. Wilfred Osei Palmer, who was disqualified from the race.