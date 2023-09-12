It's time to go for Ghana Premier League title - Bechem United CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bechem United Kingsley Osei Bonsu has revealed the club's target for the forthcoming season stating their aim to win the Ghana Premier League title.

The Hunters succeeded in finishing in the top four in the last two seasons while narrowly missing out on the ultimate prize last season as Medeama clinched the title on the final day. However, they have bolstered their squad in preparation for the new season.

The team have also made changes to its technical team with Bismark Kobi Mensah taking over from Kassim Mingle who left to join Nations FC.

Due to that, Osei Bonsu is banging his hopes on his team to go for the ultimate jackpot as the new season approaches.

“When you come third two consecutive times, you now aim for the first position. And as I always say, either the first or with the first. The way I see things this season, there is a likelihood we will come first,” he said.

“You’ve seen it for yourself. The team is very strong. It’s a very good side. The attackers are very strong and they run. And with the inclusion of Okrah, things will work out,” he added.

On Sunday, September 17, 2023, Bechem United will begin their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season on the road against Nsoatreman FC as the competition commences this weekend at various stadia.