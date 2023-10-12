It's unfair to evaluate Ghana FA's achievements on Black Stars performances - Executive Council Member Kingsley Osei Bonsu

Kingsley Osei Bonsu, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, commonly known as Lord Zico, has offered his perspective on evaluating the GFA's performance, emphasising that it is unfair to base the association's achievements solely on the outcomes of the Black Stars.

Under the current GFA administration, the Black Stars have faced challenges in their performances at significant tournaments. Their group-stage exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon and their inability to progress beyond the group stage in the 2022 World Cup have raised concerns.

However, Lord Zico, who was re-elected to the GFA's Executive Council, argues that it is not appropriate to gauge the GFA's effectiveness solely by the results achieved by the national team.

"People assess the performance of the GFA based on the performance of the Black Stars, and I don't think it's the best approach because as an administrator, I do what is expected of me to put the Black Stars in good shape for upcoming matches," Lord Zico stated in an interview with Citi Sports.

He went on to explain that the Ghana FA has limited influence on the actual on-field performance of the national teams. "If they go to the field and they are not able to perform, it's difficult to tell me that as an administrator, I didn't do my best. So I find it difficult to accept that blame being put on the administrators."

In the midst of these discussions, the Black Stars are preparing for two international friendlies against Mexico and the USA on October 15 and October 18, respectively.

The matches offer an opportunity for the team to fine-tune their performance and showcase their abilities on the international stage as they gear up for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2023 AFCON to be hosted by Ivory Cost next year.