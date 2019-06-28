It's unfair to tag Kwesi Appiah tactically bankrupt - Frimpong Manso

Former Ghana international defender Frimpong Manso has jumped to the defence of Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah despite the opening day draw against Benin at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

The Black Stars face a fully charged Cameroon on Saturday with the Indomitable Lions as favourites for the match to be played in Ismalia.

Ghana started their Africa Cup of Nations Cup campaign with a disappointing 2-2 draw against the Squirrels of Benin who were thought to be the underdogs for the matched played in the city of Ismalia.

The result led to heavy criticism from fans of the national team display with many labelling coach Kwesi Appiah as tactically bankrupt for the selection he made in their opening match of the competition.

However, Manso, who is currently coach of Nkoranza Warriors and former team-mate of the Black Stars coach, believes there was nothing Kwesi Appiah could have done when the team was a man down.

“If that was where Ghanaians expected a variation from the coach, it was very difficult because he needed somebody to hold the midfield so he doesn’t concede,” Manso told Asempa FM.

“But maybe he (Kwesi Appiah) was thinking of getting a goal too in that situation. So for me I think that tactical Bankrupt tag is a bit unfair, it’s too harsh.”

Underdogs Benin hit back to secure a 2-2 draw with 10-man Ghana after the Black Stars had a player sent off for time-wasting in bizarre circumstances at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Michael Pote gave Benin a shock second-minute lead in the Group F match before goals from brothers Andre and Jordan Ayew put Ghana 2-1 ahead at halftime.

But Ghana were stunned in the 55th minute when defender John Boye, already booked, stepped up to take a free kick inside his own half, moved away to let a team mate take it and was given a second yellow card.

Boye's red card with 35 minutes left to play, left the Black Stars with a numerical disadvantage that their West African neighbours fully capitalised on to put the four-time champions under pressure and jittery for the rest of the match.

Pote then equalised for Benin with his second of the night in the 64th minute, diverting a low shot into the net after a short corner.

Following the opening round of games, Cameroon top the group with three points following their 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau earlier on Tuesday.

Ghana will next face Cameroon on Saturday in the second Group F game and a victory is what will assuage the Black Stars fans following their unimpressive showing in the first game.