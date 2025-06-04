It’s unfortunate RTU couldn’t qualify for Ghana Premier League – Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko

Former Real Tamale United (RTU) head coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko has expressed disappointment over the club’s failure to secure a swift return to the Ghana Premier League, describing the outcome as unfortunate but commending the team’s efforts.

RTU’s promotion hopes were dashed last Friday following a 2-1 defeat to Techiman Eleven Wonders in the Division One playoff at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match marked the end of a challenging season for the Tamale-based club, which had been aiming to bounce back after their relegation from the top flight under controversial circumstances last term.

The club’s demotion came after they fielded unregistered players in a league match against Dreams FC, a decision that led many to anticipate further sanctions.

However, while some officials received suspensions, the club was allowed to continue in the Division One League and went on to reach the playoff round.

Tanko, who previously managed the side, believes the team has laid a solid foundation to build on despite falling short of promotion.

“With all due respect to the coach, I will first and foremost congratulate him for getting this far with the club. And then again, I will say that it’s unfortunate they were unable to qualify,” he stated.