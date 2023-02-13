"It's up to me to make him better"- Ajax coach John Heitinga extols Mohammed Kudus' qualities

Ajax coach John Heitinga has showered praises on red-hot Mohammed Kudus after producing another Man of the Match performance in the victory over RKC Waalwijk.

The 22-year-old scored as Ajax came from a goal down to beat Waawijk and close the gap on league leaders Feyenoord.

Kudus has been the best player for the Dutch champions since Heitinga took over as first team coach.

“We know he has exceptional qualities. It’s up to me and coaching staff to make him even better. Especially off the ball. With the ball he can dribble, create an overload, assist and score goals. I think we should be happy Kudus is playing at Ajax," he said after the 3-1 win.

Waalwijk got off to a great start after netting the opener in the 17th minute through Mats Seuntjens but Ajax responded in the second half through substitute Brian Brobbey.

Jurrien Timber gave Ajax the lead before Kudus sealed victory with a stunning strike.

The Ghana international has netted eight goals in the Eredivisie this season.