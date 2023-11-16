"It's very painful"- Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach Nana Joe Adarkwa after SC Casablanca defeat

Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach, Nana Joe Adarkwa has expressed disappointment following his side's semi-final defeat to Sporting Club Casablanca in the CAF Women's Champions League.

The Ghanaian champions failed to reach the final after a 3-2 penalty shootout defeat to the Moroccans, following a 2-2 draw after extra-time.

Despite the disappointment, Nana Adarkwa is hoping to leave the competition on a high note ahead of their third and fourth place game against AS FAR.

“It was a very complicated match which came down to penalties and unfortunately, we lost and it is very painful. It's very painful to lose but we have to boost the morale of the girls to play well in this last match. We had to count on penalties, and it was not easy. We had to take advantage of the opportunities and not wait for penalties," he said after the game.

Comfort Yeboah opened the scoring for AMpme Darkoa before the turning the ball into her own net moments later to make it 1-1. Jennifer Owusua gave Ampem Darkoa the lead before half-time with a stupendous strike.

However, SC Casablanca levelled after the break from a spot kick as the game was forced to extra-time.