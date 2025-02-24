It’s very unfortunate we are out - Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko reacts to FA Cup exit

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has expressed his disappointment and apologized to fans after the team's shocking elimination from the MTN FA Cup.

Medeama lost 4-2 on penalties to Division One League side PAC Academy after a 1-1 draw at the TNA Stadium on Sunday.

"Honestly I am very disappointed we are out at this stage," Tanko said. "When it comes to the MTN FA Cup there's no minor division one or division two team."

Tanko took responsibility for the team's performance, stating that he had warned his players about the potential threat posed by PAC Academy.

"I told them before the game that if you bring your eighty percent and PAC Academy brings a hundred percent, they will beat you because they also know how to play."

Despite a disappointing first half, Medeama improved in the second half but were unable to find the winning goal. Tanko apologized to the fans, saying, "I am very sorry to the fans, we hope that the next games will be better."

Medeama's exit from the MTN FA Cup follows similar upsets for other Premier League sides, including Hearts of Oak and Bibiani GoldStars.