I'v not been able to satisfy my wife in bed since Anas exposé - Referee Agyin

Beleaguered assistant FIFA referee David Agyin has disclosed that he has unable to satisfy his wife in bed since the airing of the Anas Number 12 documentary.

The 45-year-old match official was videoed accepting GH¢800 from Tiger EyePI agent in the Anas exposé and following the internal investigations by Referee Association of Ghana [RAG], Mr Agyin has handed a 10-year ban.

According to him, he has slept with the wife once since the premiering of the video insisting he has been struggling to satisfied the wife in bed.

"Since the premiering of the Anas exposé, I have slept with my wife once.," he told Asmepa FM.

"I have not been able to satisfy my wife. She forced herself on me the last time but I was not in the mood to have sex with her.

"I thank God she is still with me. She is a Christian and I thank God for that," he added.

He further revealed that he will challenge the RAG ruling in court because CAF has not banned him.

Over 80 match officials were captured in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary.