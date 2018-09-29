I’ve benefited from several loan spells - Duncan

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan believes he has benefitted from the several loan spells following his strong start to the campaign for US Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A.

The 25-yea arrived at Inter Milan as a teenager from Ghana in 2012 and spent time on loan at Livorno before moving permanently to Sampdoria.

He subsequently signed for Sassuolo, initially on loan, in 2015, where he has blossomed into one their key cogs.

"Going out on loan gave me an unbelievable experience," the 25-year-old continued. "At Inter, I benefitted from training and playing with some of the biggest names and internationals from all over the world.

Then, when I went on loan, I learnt to graft and work extremely hard. It has shaped me well at Sassuolo so far."

Duncan has learnt a great deal from living in Italy too.

"I have acquired a lot of experience from being here. I am better equipped at dealing with people, I think I have also grown as a footballer because the football here is so good, you are forced to think on your feet."

Confidence is clearly flowing through Duncan's veins in light of his strong start to the season, and as well as securing a return to the Black Stars fold, he's also dreaming of a boost in Sassuolo's standing.

"By the end of the season, I want to have helped Sassuolo qualify for the Champions League and prove to everyone just how good I am.

"I just want to improve in every way, as much as I can."