I’ve had no call from the Ghana FA for Black Stars opportunities – Kwasi Sibo

Real Oviedo midfielder Kwasi Sibo says he has not being contacted by the Ghana Football Association for Black Stars opportunities despite being on top form.

Sibo emerged as one of the outstanding Ghanaian players abroad, racking up 42 appearances across competitions, scoring a goal and delivering an assists in the process.

The midfielder joined Real Oviedo in July 2024 on a two-year deal and became an instant hit, contributing significantly towards the clubs Spanish La Liga promotion after 24-years.

Despite his consistent Black Stars snub, the 27-year-old insists he has no qualms with the leadership of Ghana, believing his time will come.

“I’ve had no call from the Ghana FA to play for the national team. For me, God’s time is the best and that has always been my belief. I don’t begrudge any player who earns call up to the Black Stars. I feel players invited deserves to be there so I’m always supporting with clean heart and mind. I am doing my job as a footballer and I know if it is my time it will just come to pass” he told Asempa FM in an interview.

With his current contract expiring in summer 2026, enterprising defensive midfielder is expected to play a huge role for Real Oviedo in the La Liga next season.