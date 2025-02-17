I’ve joined Orebro SK to show who I am and to help the team – Ghanaian winger Blessing Asumang

Ghanaian winger, Blessing Asumang Dankwah has reacted to his move to Swedish club OÌˆrebro SK.

Speaking in his first interview, the delighted forward indicated that he is ready to show what he can do and to help the team with his abilities.

“It feels wonderful to have this opportunity to take the next step in my career. I am coming here to show who I am and to help the team as best I can. Everyone has been very welcoming to me and I am really looking forward to meeting the club's supporters, too,” Blessing Asumang Dankwah said as quoted on the website of Orebro SK.

Blessing Asumang, 18, has joined the Swedish club on loan for a season from Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions FC.

According to the club statement from Orebro SK, the deal can be made permanent at the end of the loan agreement.

Asumang must now focus on working hard to break into the team’s starting eleven to be guaranteed regular playing time.

This will help with his development to ensure he reaches his full potential in the coming years.