"I've never seen a player as good as Kelvin Ofori"- RTD Academy founder Tom Vernon

Founder of the Right to Dream Academy, Tom Vernon has disclosed that the best player he ever saw at the Akosombo-based academy was Kelvin Ofori.

The talented winger moved to Germany from the Academy to sign for Fortuna Dusseldorf and subsequently played for Paderborn and now Spartak Trvana in Slovakia.

According to Vernon, the 22-year-old had the potential to reach the level of Messi because of his enormous talent.

“The best player I ever saw here was Kelvin Ofori. He signed in Germany, now he's playing in Slovakia. He was skillful,” Vernon told Joy Sports.

"He was, you know, I don't like it when people call me telling me that they have a Messi-type player because he was a left-footed in that style.

"But it changes, you know, different stages, different players develop and then what matters is when you're fully grown, like, how it is.

"But if you talk about academy football, that's the best player. Even at Man United, I never saw a player as good as Kelvin Ofori."