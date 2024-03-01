Ivorian footballer Archange Mondouo found dead in Norway residence

Tragic news struck the football world as the lifeless body of Archange Mondouo, the promising Ivorian central midfielder, was discovered in his apartment on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

HamKam, his Norwegian club, solemnly confirmed the passing of the 19-year-old in an official statement, expressing deep sadness and extending heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

Fondly known as Akillas, Mondouo had been grappling with heart issues since 2023, a diagnosis that sent shockwaves through his career.

The severity of his condition became painfully evident when he suffered a heart seizure during a routine training session in September 2023, collapsing on the field.

In response to this alarming incident, HamKam took immediate action, subjecting Mondouo to specialised examinations and maintaining a vigilant watch over his health under the careful supervision of medical experts.

Despite the unwavering support and efforts of his club, Mondouo's journey tragically came to an abrupt end with his untimely passing.

The loss of Mondouo reverberates not only within the football community but also amongst his fans, teammates, and all who admired his talent and determination.