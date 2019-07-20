Ivorian forward Adingra Moussa finally lifts lid on Asante Kotoko contract termination

Ivorian striker Adingra Bidodane Moussa has opened up on why his contract with Asante Kotoko was annulled just a week after joining the club.

The Porcupine Warriors announced the signing of the former Lobi Stars striker on a three-year deal after undergoing a medical test and completing the formalities.

But head coach Kjetil Zachariassen who triggered the signing of the Ivorian poacher quickly regretted the move and asked the club to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

Several supporters of the club have wondered why the rasta-haired forward’s deal was rescinded.

The Ivorian after days of reflection has decided to reveal the reasons behind the club’s decision to cancel his contract.

“I was at the AsanteKotoko SC secretariat when the management told me they want to terminate my contract,” Moussa told Nhyira FM.

“I told them why and they said I have a medical problem. I quickly reacted, "me Adingra have a medical problem.”

Asante Kotoko have already signed two other strikers namely Richard Arthur and Ugandan international George Abege who joined them from Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks ahead of the Caf Champions League campaign.