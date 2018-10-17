GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 17 October 2018
Ivorian midfielder Jean Vital Ourega considering Karela FC exit
Karela FC's Jean Vital Ourega

Karela FC's Jean Vital Ourega will consider offers from other clubs in the Ghana Premier League and abroad.

His agent and father Daniel Ourega told GHANASoccernet.com, Jean is being chased by Medeama, AshantiGold and Asante Kotoko.

Also, there have been negotiations with some clubs in Southern Africa.

Jean Vital was one of the best midfielders in the first round of the suspended Ghana Premier League.

The Ivorian won two NASCO Man-of-the-Match awards.

He previously played for Africa Sports and AS Denguele.

