Ivorian referees to handle Ghana-Gabon U-23 AFCON qualifier in Libreville

Ivorian referee Kalilou Traore Ibrahim will be the centre man for Ghana’s reverse fixture against Gabon in the Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday in Libreville.

He will be joined by compatriots Adou Herman Desiré N’goh and Ashumu Hermann Arthur Melaine Aguie as lines one and two respectively.

The Black Meteors arrived in Gabon on Sunday evening having defeated their counterparts on Saturday.

Ghana posted an emphatic 4-0 win over Gabon in the first leg match at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

A good score line will see Ghana through to the final round of qualifiers where they will take on the winner between Algeria and Equatorial Guinea.