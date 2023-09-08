Ivorian Striker Kassim Cissé arrives in Ghana to finalise move to Hearts of Oak

Promising Ivorian striker, Kassim Cissé, has made his way to Ghana with the intent of finalising his transfer to the Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak, according to local media reports.

The 20-year-old football talent, who currently plies his trade in the Ivorian Division One league, arrived in Ghana on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in anticipation of completing this significant move.

Under the guidance of former Kotoko striker Amed Toure, Cissé is on the verge of inking a five-year contract with the Phobians in a deal worth $30,000.

With the transfer window closing imminently, this transfer marks a crucial part of Hearts of Oak's strategy to strengthen their squad for the forthcoming 2023/24 league season.

Cissé's arrival is expected to inject added firepower into the Hearts of Oak's attacking unit, enhancing their prospects for success in the upcoming league campaign.