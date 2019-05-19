Ivorian striker Nicolas Pépé wins Africa's best player award in France

Ivorian striker Nicolas Pépé won the Marc-Vivien Foé award in the French league for the 2018/2019 following his explosive exploits in Ligue 1.

The 23-year-old clinched the award organised by by French broadcasters RFI and France 24 after excelling with top-flight side Lille.

The award named after the late Cameroonian striker Marc Vivien Foe the trophy is awarded to the best African player in the French Ligue 1 for every season.

Pepe scored 22 goals, including a double on Saturday on the 37th matchday of the season, helped Lille to finish second in the league title race.

He won the trophy ahead of Tunisian Whabi Khazri, a player from Saint-Etienne, and Senegalese star Ismaïla Sarr who plays for Rennes.

RFI's Foot Radio programme on Monday will be a special edition of the Marc-Vivien Foé Award.