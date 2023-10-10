Ivory Coast buzzing with excitement as 2023 AFCON official draw nears

The excitement for African football is reaching a fever pitch in Ivory Coast as the nation eagerly awaits the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Official Draw, set to take place on Thursday evening at the Parc Des Exposition in Abidjan.

This event marks a significant milestone in the countdown to the 34th edition of the continent's premier football tournament, scheduled to run from January 13 to February 11 next year.

Delegations from all 24 participating nations, CAF legends, international media, CAF commercial partners, showbiz celebrities, and African leaders are descending upon the Ivorian shores for the much-anticipated event. It is expected to set the stage for what promises to be the best TotalEnergies AFCON tournament to date.

While the draw ceremony itself will be held in Abidjan, the entire nation of Cote d’Ivoire is immersed in African football euphoria, with Ivorian national flags proudly displayed at key national points throughout the country. The tournament's official mascot, "Akwaba," can also be spotted at airports, hotels, public transportation hubs, city centres, and street poles across all five host cities, extending a warm welcome to visitors in the native Baoulé language, meaning "Welcome."

Vice-President of the Local Organizing Committee, Mr Yacine Idriss Diallo, expressed the palpable excitement, saying, "You can feel the excitement in the air - not just here in Abidjan but across the country." He emphasized that Cote d’Ivoire is fully behind the tournament's preparations, and the Official Draw is an opportunity for the nation to demonstrate its readiness and enthusiasm for hosting Africa next year.

"This will be the second time CAF's flagship competition is hosted in Ivory Coast, following the 1984 edition," Diallo noted. The event is expected to be a massive spectacle, with the Official Draw broadcast in over 50 countries and millions of viewers tuning in through CAF's Official YouTube channel and Global TV partners.

As the anticipation builds, CAF promises more exciting announcements about the draw in the coming days. With a strong lineup of 24 qualified nations, football fans across the continent and beyond are eagerly awaiting the moment when the tournament's fate is revealed, setting the stage for an unforgettable African football extravaganza.

The Qualified Nations for the Official Draw:

Ivory Coast (hosts)

Algeria

Angola

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Congo DR

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

The Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Mali

Mauritania

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Senegal

South Africa

Tanzania

Tunisia

Zambia