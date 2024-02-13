Ivory Coast celebrates AFCON 2023 victory with generous rewards for players and coach

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has bestowed generous rewards upon the players and coaching staff following their triumph in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations held on home soil.

The Elephants clinched the championship title on Sunday after defeating in the final match.

Led by coach Emerse Fae, the team was warmly received at the presidential palace on Tuesday, where they were greeted by President Ouattara.

In recognition of their hard work and dedication, each player in the squad will be granted a reward of 76,000 Euros along with a residential villa of equivalent value.

Additionally, coach Emerse Fae will receive a sum of 150,000 Euros for his contributions.

The team's win against Nigeria 2-1 on Sunday sparked massive celebrations across the country, with fans pouring into the streets to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

The team's victory was all the more remarkable considering their rocky start to the tournament.

After losing two group games and firing their manager mid-tournament, Emerse Fae, a youth-team manager, took over and led the team to victory in four consecutive matches.

Fae's leadership and the team's determination captured the hearts of fans everywhere.