Franco-Algerian social media influencer Sofia Benlemmane faces expulsion from Ivory Coast following derogatory remarks about Ivorians in a video posted on January 14, 2024, as reported by AfricaSoccer.com

Arrested on Tuesday, January 16, in BouakÃ© by the Centre for the Coordination of Operational Decisions (CCDO), she was later questioned by the Territorial Surveillance Directorate (DST) in Abidjan.

Admitting to the allegations during her hearing, the 54-year-old influencer expressed accountability for her actions.

Ivorian authorities informed the Algerian embassy in Abidjan about her arrest and impending deportation.

Having arrived on January 14, 2024, with Algerian supporters, Benlemane is set to be deported on the next flight, confirmed by an Ivorian government source.

Algerian ambassador Idriss Boudissa reportedly recommended her arrest to prevent potential disturbances, engaging with an Ivorian intelligence official.

The incident sparks reactions and condemnation in Ivory Coast and Algeria, emphasizing the consequences of verbal excesses in the social media era.

The swift deportation underscores the seriousness with which such offences are treated, reflecting the increasing global scrutiny of influencers' behaviour and the diplomatic fallout caused by their actions.