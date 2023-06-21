Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba advises African countries to keep coaches for longer periods

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has called on football federations of African countries to make a conscious attempt of keeping coaches for a long period

Countries from the continent have struggled to make a mark on the world stage with only Moroccpo making it to the last four, a feat which was achieved in the recent tournament held in Qatar in 2022.

Drogba believes, Africa nations could do better if they stick with one coach for a long time.

“It is not just about Ivory Coast but it is the same everywhere. We hire a national team coach,win all the qualifying games for the World Cup of the Africa Cup of Nations. And we lose in the quarter-final, the next day or the next hour the manager is out.

“And we hire a new manager, this guy is coming in and he knows that for example in Ivory Coast national team you have Yaya Toure, Kolo Tour, Salomon Kalou, Didier Zokora, Didier Drogba.

“He [the new coach] is watching the Premier League weekend, he is not going to think much, he is going to play the same team otherwise for him it’s easy to put the same team and we go like that same circle.

“Two years later he is out, you don’t build nothing by hiring new managers. Give them time.

“Look at Didier Deschamp, he has been with the French national team for almost a decade.

“He lost the Euros in 2016 in France can you imagine if this happened in Ivory and Ghana?” Didier Drogba said at this year’s Afreximbank Conference in Accra.

Drogba is Ivory Coast's all-time top scorer with 65 goals in 105 games.

He had a dazzling career spanning two decades with clubs from the Ligue 1, English Premier League, Turkish Super League, and Chinese Super League before finishing at Montreal Impact and lastly, the Phoenix Risings in the United States, which he co-owns.