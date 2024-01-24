Ivory Coast part ways with coach Jean-Louis Gasset amidst AFCON disappointment

The host nation of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Ivory Coast have officially severed ties with coach Jean-Louis Gasset in the wake of a disappointing group stage performance.

The decision was confirmed by the Ivorian Football Federation following a lackluster campaign by the Elephants.

The pivotal moment leading to Gasset's departure unfolded during the third day of the group stage, where Ivory Coast faced Equatorial Guinea and suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat. This defeat, deemed unacceptable, served as the tipping point for the decision to part ways with the head coach.

The Ivorian Football Federation released a statement on Wednesday, stating, "The contracts of Selector-Coach Jean-Louis AndrÃ© Lucien GASSET and his Deputy Ghislain Marie Joseph PRINTANT are terminated for insufficient results, in accordance with the contract of objectives which linked them to the FIF."

The statement also expressed regret for the Elephants' performance during the group stage of CAN 2023 but remained optimistic about the team's potential, calling for unity for future challenges.

As the search for a new coach is set to begin, the Elephants are still clinging to hopes of advancing in the tournament.

They are banking on Zambia and Namibia losing their matches, which would potentially allow Ivory Coast to progress as one of the best third-placed teams.