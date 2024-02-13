GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ivory Coast Stars celebrate AFCON 2023 triumph in victory parade

Published on: 13 February 2024
Ivory Coast Stars celebrate AFCON 2023 triumph in victory parade
Ivory Coast players celebrating their victory Image By IAN WILLIAMS/ BBC

The streets of Abidjan were filled with excitement and joy as thousands of football fans donned in orange and white gathered to celebrate the Ivory Coast team's victory in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The team's win against Nigeria 2-1 on Sunday sparked massive celebrations across the country, with fans pouring into the streets to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

The team's victory was all the more remarkable considering their rocky start to the tournament.

After losing two group games and firing their manager mid-tournament, Emerse Fae, a youth-team manager, took over and led the team to victory in four consecutive matches.

Fae's leadership and the team's determination captured the hearts of fans everywhere.

Footballs fans made T-shirts to celebrate coach Emerse Fae Source: IAN WILLIAMS/ BBC
As the parade began at Hôtel Palmier, the atmosphere became increasingly festive. Fans chanted, danced, and honked horns as they waited for the players to arrive.

When the flatbed truck carrying the team finally appeared, the crowd erupted in cheers.

Players wore relaxed attire, smiling and waving at the crowds as they rode through the streets.

Captain Serge Aurier even lifted a young fan onto the truck for a photo opportunity.

The celebrations continue on Tuesday with a reception at the presidential palace, where the team will be greeted by government officials and dignitaries.

