J.E Sarpong endorses Adam Kwarasey as next Black Stars goalkeepers’ trainer

Experienced coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong has endorsed former Black Stars goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey as the next goalkeeper's trainer for the national team.

He believes that Kwarasey, who is based in Norway, has the necessary skills to excel in the role after reports emerged that Kwarasey is being considered to replace Richard Kingson.

During an interview on Original FM's Super Sport Show, Coach J.E Sarpong stated, "Goalkeepers coach is a specialized area, and Chris Houghton believes Adam Kwarasey can help him to get the best out of the current Black Stars goalkeepers."

Regarding the Black Stars' lineup, Coach J.E Sarpong advised Ghanaians not to pressure Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew into retiring from the team. He believes that the two players' experience is crucial for the new-look Black Stars under head coach Chris Hughton.

"It's too early to ax Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew from the Black Stars team. We need to build a team with both youth and experience. It's not good to retire our experienced players in the national team," J.E Sarpong emphasised.