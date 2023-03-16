J.E Sarpong urges Chris Hughton to retain Ayew brothers in Black Stars

Experienced coach Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong has urged the new head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton, to retain Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew in the national team.

He emphasized the need for the Ayew brothers' experience in building a formidable team, despite the emphasis on youth.

In an interview with Original FM on the Super Sport Show, Coach J.E Sarpong stated, "It's too early to axe Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew from the Black Stars team. We need to build a team with both youth and experience. It's not good to retire our experienced players in the national team."

Chris Hughton has already invited both Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew to participate in the next round of qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Black Stars will take on Angola in a double-header encounter, with the first game scheduled to be played on March 23 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.