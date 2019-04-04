J-Södra sporting director insists partnership with Nkoranza Warriors still intact

Jönköpings Södra sporting director Andreas Jankevics says their relationship with Division One League side Nkoranza Warriors has not been affected despite turning them away.

The Swedish second-tier side announced on Tuesday that Aaron Donkor, Emmanuel Boateng Agyenim and Sadick Abubakari have been declared unfit to play for them.

But this development will not in any way push the club to terminate their agreement with Nkoranza Warriors.

''We will continue to monitor Nkoranza both on-site and on video,'' Jankevics said.

Also, Jankevics revealed the three players can return to J-Södra next season.

''If they have a continued development then it is possible but that will happen later.''