JA Kufuor Cup: Referee Abdul Latif-Adaari to officiate Asante Kotoko vs. Nsoatreman FC clash

Referee Abdul Latif-Adaari has been selected to officiate the JA Kufuor Cup encounter between Asante Kotoko SC and Nsoatreman FC, as announced by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in an official statement on Friday, February 16.

The top Ghanaian referee will be assisted by Paul Atimaka and Theophilus Akugre, with Juliet Appiah taking on the role of the fourth official for the match.

The JA Kufuor Cup match between Asante Kotoko SC and Nsoatreman FC is dedicated to honoring former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The game is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, February 18, with a kick-off time of 4 pm.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to be the guest of honor for this highly anticipated event.

Earlier in the week, former Black Stars captain and GFA President Kurt Okraku expressed support for the charity game, highlighting its purpose to fund the benevolent Kufuor Foundation.