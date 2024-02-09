Jacqueline Owusu: Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle engages midfielder ahead of Zambia clash

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle is leaving no stone unturned in her quest to ensure the team's success in the upcoming crucial Olympic Qualifier against Zambia.

The coach is intensifying preparations and strategically scouting midfielder Jacqueline Owusu, a key player in her plans.

Hauptle's recent trip to Spain was focused on closely observing Jacqueline Owusu's performance in the Copa de la Reina.

The talented midfielder played a significant role, lasting the entire match for Real Sociedad against FC Levante UD, contributing to their 1-0 victory and securing progression to the next round with a 2-1 aggregate score.

Having already secured qualification for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, Coach Nora Hauptle is now setting her sights on guiding the Black Queens through the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers.

The upcoming two-legged encounter against Zambia is crucial for Ghana's Olympic aspirations. The 1st leg is scheduled for Friday, February 23, in Kumasi, while the 2nd leg will take place on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, in Ndola, Zambia.

Hauptle is meticulously preparing the team to face this challenge, aiming for success and further advancement in the qualifiers.