Jadon Sancho deactivates Instagram account amid Man United ban

English winger Jadon Sancho has deactivated his Instagram account amid uncertainty about his future with Manchester United.

This move comes after he was left out of the United squad for their Premier League match against Arsenal.

Sancho's absence from the squad raised questions, and when asked about it, United manager Erik ten Hag stated, "Jadon was [absent] on his performance in training. We didn't select him. You have to reach a level every day at Manchester United, and we can make choices on the frontline, so for this game, he wasn't selected."

In response to these comments, Sancho released a statement on social media, saying, "Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that are completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into. I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to the team. I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!"

It was previously reported that Sancho had refused to apologise to Ten Hag and had been excluded from the club's training facilities.

Some of Sancho's teammates have urged him to apologise to the manager, including Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw. However, it remains uncertain why Sancho chose to deactivate his Instagram account.