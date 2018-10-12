Jailed Ghanaian midfielder Bonsu set to make return in Kotoko's big clash with Black Stars

The Ghanaian footballer, Kwame Bonsu, who was jailed in Sweden for raping his wife is set to return to action on Friday night for local giants Kotoko when they face the senior national team the Black Stars in a friendly.

The 24-year-old has been training with the Porcupine Warriors after being deported from the European country after serving his sentence following his controversial jailing.

Bonsu is seeking to get a contract with Kotoko and coach Charles Akunnor is likely to give him the chance to impress in the match against the Black Stars.

The midfielder is keen on reviving his career after his heart-breaking problems in Sweden where he was initially jailed for two years had his sentence reduced to a year and ten months.

On his release in the summer of this year, he returned to Ghana and Kotoko handed him the opportunity to revive his career as he last club was with Gefle in the Swedish top-flight.

An excellent game for the talented player could open more opportunities for him as Kotoko are keen on handing him a contract if he impresses.

The chance of also playing against some of the top stars in the world could wipe away his tears of being jailed for an offence he still denies to have committed.

Information gather before his conviction indicated, a Swedish woman named Maria Magnusson framed up and decided to find a way to grab a final booty from Ghana midfielder Kwame Bonsu.

He first met her in 2014 when he was playing in the southern Swedish city of Mjölby. They married the following year.

A few months after the wedding he signed a transfer to the town of Gävle, located about 300 kilometres away from Mjölby.

The victim said the rape and beatings took place in the couple's apartment during an evening in November 2015 when he had refused to let her out.

Bonsu repeatedly denied the charges, but testimony from his wife's relatives led the court to believe the victim's version of events.