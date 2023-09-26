Jalal Abdulai scores late winner for Efsborg in Sweden; receives RED in injury time

Jalal Abdulai climbed off the bench to score a late winner as Efsborg secured a precious 1-0 win at Halmstad on Monday, 25 September 2023 in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

And that goes down his first goal for the club he joined this summer.

The 18-year-old was brought on in the 73rd minute to replace Sveinn Gudjohnsen when the going was tough for the visitors.

Elfsborg were heading for their third consecutive defeat when Abdulai popped up with the solitary strike on 89 minutes.

Abdulai collected a sublime pass close to the center circle and raced into the box from the left and then pulled the trigger.

He celebrated wildly and took off his shirt which attracted a yellow card.

Then, in the 93rd minute, he was booked for a second yellow card after going in for an aerial challenge.