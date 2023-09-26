GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Jalal Abdulai scores late winner for Efsborg in Sweden; receives RED in injury time

Published on: 26 September 2023
Jalal Abdulai scores late winner for Efsborg in Sweden; receives RED in injury time
Jalal Abdulai scored the late winner for Efsborg in Sweden.

Jalal Abdulai climbed off the bench to score a late winner as Efsborg secured a precious 1-0 win at Halmstad on Monday, 25 September 2023 in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

And that goes down his first goal for the club he joined this summer.

The 18-year-old was brought on in the 73rd minute to replace Sveinn Gudjohnsen when the going was tough for the visitors.

Elfsborg were heading for their third consecutive defeat when Abdulai popped up with the solitary strike on 89 minutes.

Abdulai collected a sublime pass close to the center circle and raced into the box from the left and then pulled the trigger.

He celebrated wildly and took off his shirt which attracted a yellow card.

Then, in the 93rd minute, he was booked for a second yellow card after going in for an aerial challenge.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more