James Ampofo bags brace as Raufoss thrash Hødd in 7-goal show

Ghanaian striker James Ampofo starred with two goals as Raufoss crushed HÃ¸dd 6-1 in the Norwegian 1. Division on Sunday.

Ampofo struck just two minutes into the game, finishing off a fine move with a powerful right-footed effort after being set up by Petter Jensen. He added his second in the 27th minute, tapping home Jan Inge Lynum’s low cross to put Raufoss 3-1 ahead after HÃ¸dd had briefly pulled one back through Elias Myrlid.

Ampofo’s energetic display kept the home fans on their feet until he was subbed off in the 74th minute.

Raufoss dominated the match despite having just one win in their last four meetings with HÃ¸dd before kick-off.

They led 3-1 at half-time and didn’t slow down. Ryan Nelson, Jan Inge Lynum, Markus Aanesland, and Kebba Badjie all joined the scoresheet to complete the rout.

Ampofo has now scored six goals in 11 league matches this season.

Raufoss next face Kongsvinger on June 28, looking to build on this commanding win.