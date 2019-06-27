James Kotei thanks Simba FC fans for making Tanzania his "second home" after joining Kaizer Chiefs

Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei has expressed gratitude to fans of Simba FC after leaving the Tanzanian club to join South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The versatile midfielder joins the Premier Soccer League side on a three year deal.

"Kwaheri ya kuonana. I can't thank everyone enough for the unconditionally love you made me feel and I'm truly thankful to you all for making Tanzania a second home for me," he posted on Twitter.

"Special thanks to Mr. Musleh for the faith he invested in me and brought me to Simba. I love you guys!," he added.

Kotei was named the club's best midfielder after helping Simba SC to win the 2018/2019 title.

The box-to-box midfielder also played all 12 games for the Tanzanian champions in the CAF Champions League as they reached the quarter-final for the first time their history.

Kaizer Chiefs finished 9th in the PSL and lost to second tier side TS Galaxy in the final of the Nedbank Cup, missing out on a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.