James Tenkorang explains Orvietana Calcio move: “They trust me, and the system fits my style”

Italian-Ghanaian striker James Tenkorang says professionalism, trust, and a tactical fit were key factors in his decision to join Orvietana Calcio ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The 25-year-old forward, who joins the Serie D side from Novara, expressed excitement about the next chapter in his career, describing Orvietana as the right environment for his development and contribution.

“I chose this club because of its professionalism and the trust they’ve shown in me,” Tenkorang said. “The team plays a system that suits my strengths, and I hope to repay that confidence on the pitch. I’m happy to be here and grateful to the Director for believing in me.”

Tenkorang, who has previously played in both Serie C and D and also spent time with German side Arminia Bielefeld, is regarded as a dynamic and modern forward with a strong physical presence and the ability to attack space. Orvietana’s Sporting Director, Severino Capretti, described him as a player with “explosiveness, adaptability, and intelligence in the final third.”

The club is banking on Tenkorang’s versatility and experience to boost their attacking options for the upcoming campaign.