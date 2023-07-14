Jamie Leweling delighted with VfB Stuttgart loan move

Ghanaian forward Jamie Leweling is thrilled as his highly anticipated transfer to VfB Stuttgart has finally materialised ahead of the upcoming Germany Bundesliga campaign.

The talented player has joined the club on a season-long loan deal following a successful season with Union Berlin.

Expressing his excitement about the move, Leweling shared his enthusiasm, stating, "It's nice that the move to VfB worked out. I already know a few players from the squad, for example, I played with Genki Haraguchi at Union Berlin and Josha Vagnoman and Roberto Massimo at the U21s."

In his first interview after completing the transfer, the young forward expressed his eagerness for the new season and his determination to contribute to the team's success. He said, "I’m really looking forward to the new season and want to help the team have a good season."

Leweling brings with him valuable Bundesliga experience, having made 49 appearances in the top-flight league. During his time on the field, he has showcased his skills by scoring six goals and providing three assists.

The loan move to VfB Stuttgart offers Leweling a fresh opportunity to continue his development and make a positive impact on the team.