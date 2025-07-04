Jan Gyamerah eager to start new chapter with SV Elversberg

German-Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah says he’s ready to begin a new chapter after joining SV Elversberg on a two-year deal from FC Kaiserslautern.

The 30-year-old full-back brings a wealth of experience to the 2. Bundesliga side, with exactly 200 second-division games under his belt.

"SV Elversberg has shown in recent years that you can achieve a lot with clear ideas and team spirit. For me, the move is the right step at the right time â€“ I'm looking forward to becoming part of this journey and starting the new season together with the team," said Gyamerah after signing his contract.

Born in Berlin, Gyamerah came through the youth setups at Arminia Bielefeld and VfL Bochum, where he made his professional debut. He played 74 times in the 2. Bundesliga for Bochum, followed by 50 appearances for Hamburger SV. He later joined FC Nurnberg, playing 53 matches and even wore the captain’s armband at times.

Last season, Gyamerah featured in 23 league games for Kaiserslautern. Known for his reliability on the right flank, his versatility allows him to fill other roles across the backline.