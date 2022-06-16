Japan captain Maya Yoshida fires World Cup warning after Tunisia humbling in 2022 Kirin Cup

Japan captain Maya Yoshida has warned his country to be wary at the World Cup after a shocking 3-0 defeat to Tunisia in the 2022 Kirin Cup final on Tuesday.

The Asian giants suffered the heavy defeat against the African powerhouse to end recent encouraging results.

Japan thrashed Ghana 4-1 in their first semi-final game but lost the plot against the North African side.

And the Sampdoria defender says the defeat should serve as wake-up call.

"We have to learn our lessons from this game. The things we need to address are clear and we need to get to the bottom of them," said the 33-year-old Sampdoria defender.

"We need to be sure that we know where we can and can't make mistakes."

He added: "It's tiring when you concede a second goal against an opponent like this," said Yoshida.

"We can't fall apart after conceding one goal. We can't forget to dig in when we're 1-0 down."

Japan are drawn against former world champions Germany and Spain as well as Costa Rica in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.