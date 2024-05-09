Japan to face Ghana's Black Queens in friendly ahead of Olympic Games

The Japan Football Association revealed on Thursday that Japan's women's national team will square off against Ghana's Black Queens in an international friendly, serving as preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games.

The Black Queens have been inactive for nearly three months, with their last appearance dating back to February against Zambia's Copper Queens in the Olympics qualifiers. They failed to book their spot in Paris.

However, prior to this hiatus, the team broke a five-year spell by securing victory over Namibia in the final qualifying round, ensuring their participation in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Impressed by the Black Queens' performances under the guidance of head coach Nora Hauptle, the Japan FA has confirmed the friendly match against Nadeshiko Japan. The encounter aims to assess the strengths of both teams ahead of the Olympic Games.

Scheduled for July 13, the match will take place at the Kanazawa Go-Go Curry Stadium in Ishikawa.