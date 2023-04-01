Japanese coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi set for Hearts of Oak return

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak are set to appoint Japanese trainer Kenichi Yatsuhashi as the club's new head coach.

The Phobians are without a head coach since Serbian gaffer Slavko Matic was forced away by fans after chasing him out of training.

According to information gathered by GHANASoccernet.com, Yatsuhashi will arrive in Ghana in the coming days to conclude his return to the club.

Yatsuhashi was a fans favourite in his first spell in charge of the club but left the Phobians after a year in charge.

He moved to Nigeria to coach Ifeanyi Ubah before returning to Ghana 2017 to take over as Inter Allies trainer.

The former Aspire Academy trainer currently works with the Dortmund Soccer Academy.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak are set for a strong finish to the season after closing the gap between them and league leaders Aduana Stars to three points with victory over Accra Lions.

The 2000 African champions travel to Dawu to play Dreams FC on Saturday.