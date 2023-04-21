Japanese striker Jindo Morishita vows to help Great Olympics avoid relegation

Great Olympics' Japanese striker Jindo Morishita has expressed his determination to help the team avoid relegation in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

The 27-year-old player, who joined the team in January, has struggled to make an impact, featuring only once in their loss to Medeama SC in March and failing to make the matchday roster since then.

Despite his lack of game time, Morishita is committed to the club and eager to contribute to their survival bid, saying, "It is a pleasure to be here, and though not satisfied with personal results since coming into the country to play football two years ago, I would contribute to ensuring that my new club Olympics plays Premiership football next year."

He added, "We know it is a huge task, but we have a great coach and players to make it through."

Morishita joined Ebusua Dwarfs two years ago with the goal of playing top-tier football in Ghana, but the Cape Coast-based club was relegated to Division One last season. He subsequently joined Great Olympics in the hopes of finding a new challenge.

Great Olympics, currently in the 17th position, will face fellow strugglers Tamale City in their first match at their new venue, the Sogakope Red Bull Arena, on Sunday.