Jarell Quansah: Liverpool kid delighted to make surprise debut in Newcastle win

Ghanaian kid Jarell Quansah is elated to have made Liverpool debut on Sunday, 27 August 2023, in the come-from-behind 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

The Reds were losing 1-0 on 77 minutes and had Virgil van Dijk’s sent off when Jürgen Klopp subbed on the 20-year-old in place of Joel Matip.

He played his part as the Reds staged a strong comeback to snatch victory thanks to a Darwin Nunez double.

“[The manager] just said that I’m ready for it and I felt ready, but as ready as you can be in this scenario,” Quansah told Liverpoolfc.com post-match.

“You don’t expect to make your debut away with 10 men at St. James’ Park 1-0 down, so it’s hard to put into words at this minute.

“They are the most important times. It’s easy to go under but we have got strong characters in this group. When Virgil, the captain, was sent off, everyone else was ready to step up and it’s a testament to that.

“It’s a team game, everyone needs to be ready so from the manager to all of the players, players on the bench, you have to be ready at any moment because any scenario can happen and you have got to be ready to take that opportunity.”