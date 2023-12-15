Jarell Quansah's stellar performance for Liverpool earns him Europa League Team of the Week

English-born Ghanaian defender Jarell Quansah has earned well-deserved recognition by securing a spot on Sofascore's Uefa Europa League Team of the Week.

Quansah showcased his talent during Liverpool's Europa League clash against Royal Union SG, earning praise for his impressive performance.

In the Thursday match, with Liverpool having already secured qualification, manager Jurgen Klopp made changes to the starting eleven, providing an opportunity for fringe players like Jarell Quansah to shine. Quansah, playing at right-back, played the full throttle and made a significant impact by scoring a consolation goal for Liverpool in a narrow away defeat.

The young defender found the back of the net in the 40th minute, restoring parity to the contest after an earlier goal from Royal Union SG's Mohamed Amoura in the 32nd minute. Despite Quansah's effort, Liverpool ultimately succumbed to a 2-1 defeat, with Cameron Puertas securing the winning goal for the Belgian side.

Quansah's inclusion in Sofascore's Uefa Europa League Team of the Week reflects not only his contribution but also the recognition of his potential and skill on the field.

Below is the Europa League Team of The Week