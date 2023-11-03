Jarrod Bowen praises 'special player' Mohammed Kudus for impact at West Ham United

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has spoken highly of his teammate Mohammed Kudus labelling him as a 'special player' following his exploits with the Hammers in the ongoing season.

The Black Stars player after completing his move from Ajax to the Premier League has been occasionally making headlines with spectacular performances further establishing his reputation as a skillful dribbler and prolific goalscorer.

The latest among his brilliant performances came in a Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal where David Moyes' men triumphed 3-1 with Mohammed Kudus' sensational strike among the goals.

Bowen who scored the third goal of the game while expressing his excitement couldn't hide his admiration for Kudus as he lauded his performance and his impact on the team since his arrival.

“He’s a really special player. We are kind of similar in terms of being left-footed wingers on the right side, so when he has the ball, I think about how I can support him or create space for him.”

Bowen highlighted Kudus's exceptional qualities and his capacity to leave a notable imprint on the game. He particularly pointed out Kudus's goal in the match, underscoring Kudus's exquisite control and precise finish.

Kudus became a part of West Ham United at the beginning of the season and has made a remarkable introduction at the London Stadium, finding the back of the net four times in his initial 12 outings across various competitions.