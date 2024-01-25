JE Sarpong calls for total overhaul of the Black Stars following poor AFCON performance

Veteran coach Joseph Emmanuel (J.E) Sarpong is calling for a comprehensive revamp of the Ghanaian senior national soccer team, the Black Stars, after their dismal performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars encountered a challenging AFCON tournament, ultimately failing to secure a spot in the knockout stage by not defeating Mozambique in the final group game. This marks Ghana's second consecutive early exit from the continental showpiece, as they also fell short in AFCON 2021 held in Cameroon.

Ghana drew two games at the tournament, finishing in third place in Group B, behind Cape Verde and Egypt. Expressing his concerns, Coach Sarpong emphasised the need for a transparent evaluation of the team's structure and suggested reaching out to individuals with the right expertise to rejuvenate the Black Stars.

“Seriously speaking, we need a total overhaul of the Black Stars. Let’s be open, don’t take people as your enemies. If someone has the capabilities to help the team, approach that person and seek his or her help," Sarpong remarked.

"Don’t think you know everything about football; bring people who are good and can help you achieve greatness on board, and that’s how we build football.”

In response to the disappointing performance, the Ghana Football Association took decisive action by announcing the dismissal of former Premier League manager Chris Hughton and the entire technical team.

Looking ahead, the Black Stars are set to return to action in March for the FIFA international break and are expected to face World Champions Argentina in a friendly match in Beijing, China.

