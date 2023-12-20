Jeffery Schlupp left out of Ghana's 2023 AFCON provisional squad despite strong club form

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffery Schlupp has been left out of Ghana's provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 55-man squad, which was announced on Wednesday, does not include Schlupp, who has been a consistent performer in the Premier League this season.

Schlupp has made 15 appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal and putting in a solid performance in Palace's 2-2 draw against Manchester City. However, his omission from the squad suggests that he may no longer be interested in playing for the national team.

This is not the first time that Schlupp has been left out of the national team. He was also omitted from the 2022 World Cup squad under then-coach Otto Addo, which led to an outburst from his camp.

Despite Schlupp's absence, his teammate Jordan Ayew has been included in the provisional squad for the continental tournament. The 55-man squad will be reduced to 27 players before the start of the tournament.

Ghana, which is placed in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique, aims to add to its impressive AFCON history. The country has won the title four times, with the last victory being in 1982.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13, and will run through to February 11, 2024.