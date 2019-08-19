Jeffery Schlupp marks injury return in Crystal Palace's defeat to Sheffield United

Ghana midfielder Jeffery Schlupp returned from injury to make an appearance in Crystal Palace's defeat to Sheffield United in the English Premier.

Schlupp, who had not played since suffering an injury back in April in a game against Manchester City climbed of the bench in the 64th minute as the Eagles lost 1-0.

The 26-year old replaced Mac Meyer in the second half.

John Lundstram's 47th minute goal was enough to earn Sheffield United all three points at the Bramall Lane in their first Premier League game in 12 years.

Sheffield created the better chances and stood firm against a Palace side who earned more points away from home than at Selhurst Park last season.

The Blades should have gone ahead in the first half when David McGoldrick's close-range shot was saved by Vicente Guaita in the Palace goal.

But Lundstram, who had set up that chance, gave them the lead early in the second half as he smashed in from 10 yards after Luke Freeman's shot was stopped.