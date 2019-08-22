Jeffery Schlupp meets Crystal Palace fans for signing session

Ghana and Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffery Schlupp met fans of the club for a signing session on Tuesday for a signing session.

Schlupp joined teammates Mamadou Sakho, Max Meyer, Cheikhou Kouyate and Patrick van Aanholt as the Eagles met and interacted with young fans at the club's PUMA Carnaby Street store.

Hundreds of fans came out to meet the players, with many excited to meet some of their heroes.

"Fun times at the signing session with the Crystal Palace family," an excited Schlupp tweeted after meeting the fans.

A happy fan told the club's website,"It's always great to meet the players of your favourite team."

Jeffery Schlupp made a return from injury in the club's 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Sunday.

He is expected to start when the Eagles travel to Old Trafford on Saturday to play Manchester United.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin