Jeffery Schlupp urges Crystal Palace teammates to switch attention to Manchester United after defeat to Sheffield

Ghanaian midfielder Jeffery Schlupp has urged his Crystal Palace teammates to switch their attention to the next game against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Eagles suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat to Premier League returnees Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane, in a game that saw the Ghanaian mark his return from injury.

Schlupp expressed satisfaction in making a return to the pitch but has now shifted his focus for the big game against United.

"I’ve been working hard behind the scenes to get fit to try and help the boys. But it wasn’t the best result or performance we wanted but on a personal note it’s good to be back fit," the 26-year old told Crystal Palace TV.

"I knew it was going to be a difficult game, and it didn’t go the way we wanted it to. And when the game is like that it is a bit difficult to get into the pace of it and get going. It was physical but we learn from these things and move on."

The former Leicester City midfielder was playing his first game since picking up an injury last April in a game against Manchester City.

Despite marking his return in defeat, Schlupp wants the Eagles to prove a point against the Red Devils.

"We want to put things right as soon as we can and that’s [Manchester United away on Saturday] is our next opportunity so we are going to go there ready and try and cause them so problems and try and win the game of course."

